Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $80,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

