Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $72,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $156.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

