Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

