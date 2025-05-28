Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,286,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,266,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $323.08 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,594,127 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.