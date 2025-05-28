GTS Securities LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $273.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.63. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $211.92 and a 1 year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

