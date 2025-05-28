Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Reduced by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

