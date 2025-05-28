GTS Securities LLC Invests $464,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

