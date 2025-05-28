Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on May 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NU (NYSE:NU) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $603.26 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.50 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.51 and a 200-day moving average of $671.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.60.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

