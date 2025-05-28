Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Purchases Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Formula One Group stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

