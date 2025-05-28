GTS Securities LLC Sells 361,641 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,641 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock worth $780,547,061. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Coupang stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

