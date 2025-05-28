Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 903 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,227,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after buying an additional 2,812,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of News by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after buying an additional 1,245,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after buying an additional 234,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NWSA stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

