Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

