7,690 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

