Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $36.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIGO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after buying an additional 5,470,214 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $73,286,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $60,306,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

