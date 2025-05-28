Forum Financial Management LP Takes $283,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.1%

HubSpot stock opened at $615.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,842.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.64.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

