Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

SkyWest Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

