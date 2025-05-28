Forum Financial Management LP Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 105,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.