New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Jersey Resources

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 110,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.