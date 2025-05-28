Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

