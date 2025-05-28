Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price objective on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $305.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

