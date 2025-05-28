Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after buying an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after buying an additional 9,957,396 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,317,000 after buying an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,270,000.

NYSE:CON opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

