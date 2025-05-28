Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $318,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

