Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2,423.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of DraftKings worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at $26,583,044.40. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $67,704. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,285,011 shares of company stock worth $49,481,410 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

