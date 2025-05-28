Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 655.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.