Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 126,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

