Forum Financial Management LP Sells 270,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCT stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

