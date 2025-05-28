Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,050 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,907. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

