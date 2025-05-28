Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Boosted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.