Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

