Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 59,317 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BNS opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

