SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.7%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

