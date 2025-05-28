Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

