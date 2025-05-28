Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after buying an additional 482,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,734,000 after buying an additional 348,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,675,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

