18,979 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

