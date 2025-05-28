Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

