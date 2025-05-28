Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,049,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $134.04.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

