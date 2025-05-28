Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,566 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 473,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $11,192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE SLG opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

