Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $74,793,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.20, for a total value of $1,835,662.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,394,182.40. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,822,260 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $246.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.18. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.42 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

