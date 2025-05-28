Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.89 and traded as low as C$8.73. Cascades shares last traded at C$8.74, with a volume of 226,433 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.40.

Get Cascades alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In related news, Director Nelson Gentiletti purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 29,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$258,090.00. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.