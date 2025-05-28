Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,443 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $213.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $214.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

