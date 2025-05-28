Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Youngme E. Moon Sells 33,073 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE WRBY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.01. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.