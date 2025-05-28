Maeghan Dawn Albiston Sells 12,950 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$1,450,853.25.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$111.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$119.20. The company has a market cap of C$104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.00.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

