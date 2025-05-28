Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 10,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,003,711.55. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $95.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $85,331,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rubrik by 2,899.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 303,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,329.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

