Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $271,000 in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 365,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.03. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,885.24. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,337 shares of company stock worth $2,693,333. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

