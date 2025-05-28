LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

