Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

