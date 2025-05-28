Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.30. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 265,895 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

