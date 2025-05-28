HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.43 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.73). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.73), with a volume of 380,522 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.43.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, insider Helena Coles purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £1,690.50 ($2,284.46). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,215 ($25,966.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,340 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

