Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.53 and traded as low as $134.23. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $136.37, with a volume of 11,046 shares.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.86%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.