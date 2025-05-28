Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.36 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.09). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.09), with a volume of 1,210 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current year.

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider Peter Tracey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900 ($24,189.19). Corporate insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

